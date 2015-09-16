BRIEF-Appeals court agrees to revisit AT&T "data throttling" case
* U.S. appeals court agrees to revisit decision that had dismissed Federal Trade Commission claims against AT&T Mobility over "data throttling"-order
CHICAGO, Sept 16 Package delivery company FedEx Corp on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, but missed Wall Street estimates as weak global economic conditions and the strong U.S. dollar weighed on results.
The Memphis-based company reported a fiscal 2016 first-quarter net profit of $692 million or $2.42 per share, up 6 percent from $653 million or $2.26 per share a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of $2.46. (Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by W Simon)
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.