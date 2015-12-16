(Adds comments on TNT, peak season)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Dec 16 Package delivery company FedEx
Corp on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected
quarterly net profit, saying higher margins, cost-cutting and a
lower effective tax rate offset weak industrial production and
global trade.
The news sent FedEx stock up 5 percent in after-market
trading.
Often seen as a bellwether of U.S. economic activity,
Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx reiterated its fiscal 2016
earnings forecast between $10.40 and $10.90 per share.
The company reported adjusted net income for its fiscal
second quarter ended Nov. 30 of $729 million, or $2.58 per
share, up 17 percent from $622 million, or $2.16 per share, a
year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings for the fiscal
second quarter of $2.51 a share.
FedEx said its adjusted earnings per share reflected one-off
expenses of 9 cents a share related to settling litigation over
its use of independent contractors as drivers at FedEx Ground
and 4 cents related to its pending acquisition of Dutch package
deliver company TNT Express NV.
During a conference call with analysts, executives said the
company expects to receive "final, unconditional approval" from
the European Union for its takeover bid for TNT in the second
half of January. FedEx expects to complete the acquisition of
the Dutch carrier in the first half of 2016.
FedEx "posted solid earnings despite continued weakness in
industrial production and global trade, and we are making
impressive progress toward our goals to increase margins,
earnings per share, cash flows, and returns on invested
capital," Chief Executive Frederick Smith said in a statement.
Revenue for the quarter totaled $12.5 billion, up from $11.9
billion a year earlier.
The company said revenue at its more lucrative international
segment fell 6 percent to $6.59 billion from $7.02 billion,
which it said stemmed in part from the strong U.S. dollar.
The company's Ground network saw revenue jump 32 percent
thanks to the inclusion of an acquisition from last year but
also reflecting higher package volumes and higher prices charged
to customers.
Smith said a record number of holiday packages, driven by
the "steady rise" of ecommerce, was currently working its way
through the company's network.
On Monday, Dec. 14, executives said the company picked up 26
million packages and that it was experiencing a "record
breaking" holiday season.
In after-market trade, FedEx shares were up 5 percent at
$156.40.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Leslie Adler, Peter Cooney
and David Gregorio)