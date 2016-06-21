CHICAGO, June 21 Package delivery company FedEx Corp on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss, citing mark-to-market pension adjustments and expenses related to its acquisition of Dutch package delivery company TNT.

The Memphis-based company posted a loss for its fiscal fourth quarter ending May 31 of $70 million, or 26 cents per share, an improvement over the loss of $895 million, or $3.16 per share, it posted a year earlier. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernard Orr)