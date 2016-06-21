BRIEF-Intest reports death of co-founder Alyn Holt
* Intest announces death of co-founder and executive chairman, Alyn R. Holt
CHICAGO, June 21 Package delivery company FedEx Corp on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss, citing mark-to-market pension adjustments and expenses related to its acquisition of Dutch package delivery company TNT.
The Memphis-based company posted a loss for its fiscal fourth quarter ending May 31 of $70 million, or 26 cents per share, an improvement over the loss of $895 million, or $3.16 per share, it posted a year earlier. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernard Orr)
MOSCOW, May 16 Russia's top search site Yandex said on Tuesday it did not expect Ukraine sanctions to have a material negative impact on its consolidated results.