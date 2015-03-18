BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
CHICAGO, March 18 Package delivery company FedEx Corp on Wednesday said that higher package volumes and yields drove a strong jump in quarterly profit, which came in above market expectations.
The Memphis-based company reported fiscal third-quarter net profit of $580 million, or $2.01 per share, up 53 percent from $378 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.87. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.