CHICAGO, March 18 Package delivery company FedEx Corp on Wednesday said that higher package volumes and yields drove a strong jump in quarterly profit, which came in above market expectations.

The Memphis-based company reported fiscal third-quarter net profit of $580 million, or $2.01 per share, up 53 percent from $378 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.87. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)