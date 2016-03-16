(Adds analyst comment, details, updates stock price)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, March 16 Package delivery company FedEx
Corp forecast better than expected full year earnings
and reported fiscal third quarter earnings that also beat
analysts expectations, sending its stock up 5.0 percent in
after-hours trade on Wednesday.
The Memphis-based freight forwarder gave its forecast while
posting quarterly results that reflected costs related to its
pending acquisition of Dutch package company TNT and a
legal case over FedEx Ground drivers.
Excluding those costs, FedEx recorded a strong performance
during the quarter, despite some problems delivering packages in
time for Christmas during its key holiday period.
"FedEx has demonstrated once again that it knows how to run
an efficient operation during peak season," said Logan Purk, an
analyst at Edward Jones. "The strong results coupled with a
robust outlook bodes well for the stock."
FedEx reported net income for its fiscal third quarter
ending Feb. 29 of $507 million or $1.84 per share, down nearly
20 percent from $628 million or $2.18 a share a year earlier.
Excluding those one-time items, the company reported a
profit of $692 million or earnings per share of $2.51. Analysts
on average had expected earnings per share on that basis for the
quarter of $2.34.
Revenue rose 9.0 percent to $12.7 billion from $11.7
billion, driven in a large part by a 30 percent jump in revenue
at its FedEx Ground unit to $4.41 billion from $3.39 billion a
year earlier.
FedEx said it expects its full-year fiscal 2016 earnings to
fall within a range of $10.70 to $10.90 per share. The company
said that forecast was based on an assumption of moderate
economic growth and excludes legal issues as well as any
TNT-related costs or operating results.
Analysts had previously forecast earnings per share of
$10.52 for the full year.
The European Commission approved FedEx's 4.4 billion euro
($4.8 billion) bid for TNT in January.
FedEx made the bid in April 2015 and the deal should move
FedEx to second place in Europe behind Deutsche Post's
DHL.
The European Commission had rejected an earlier bid for TNT
from FedEx's main rival United Parcel Service Inc on the
grounds that a merger would harm competition in the European
Union.
During the third quarter, FedEx settled all cases related to
its independent contractor model at FedEx Ground. The company
recognized a liability for the net expected loss of $204 million
related to these cases.
In after-market trading FedEx shares were up 5.0 percent at
$151.50.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Clive McKeef)