BRIEF-Express Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Express Inc reports first quarter 2017 EPS in line with guidance; introduces second quarter guidance and revises full year 2017 outlook
March 20 FedEx Corp reported a 31 percent drop in quarterly profit due to restructuring costs and weakness in its air freight express business.
The No. 2 U.S. package-delivery company said net income fell to $361 million, or $1.13 per share, in the third quarter, from $521 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.
* Graham Corporation reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results