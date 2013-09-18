BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 18 FedEx Corp posted a bigger quarterly profit as the courier company cut costs and its lower-priced ground shipping business did well, sending its shares up 3 percent before markets opened.
The company, considered an economic bellwether because of the massive volume of goods it moves around the world, earned $489 million, or $1.53 a share for first quarter that ended Aug. 31, up from $459 million, or $1.45 a share last year.
Its revenue rose 2 percent to $11 billion.
* Says its unit signs overall construction agreement with local government in Tangshan city
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in