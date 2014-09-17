(Recasts first paragraph, adds expectations for peak season,
economy, analyst comment)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, Sept 17 Package delivery company FedEx
Corp should enjoy a record holiday peak season thanks to
the continued rise of online consumer sales in the United
States, company officials said on Wednesday.
Executive vice president Michael Glenn said on a conference
call with analysts after FedEx reported better-than-expected
quarterly results that the company would add more than 50,000
seasonal workers to handle the anticipated spike in shipping.
Alongside its main rival United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx is
considered a bellwether of U.S. economic activity.
FedEx has been in an "active dialogue with our retail and
E-tail customers all year to understand their peak shipping
needs and plan our operations accordingly," Glenn said.
UPS announced this week that it would hire up to 95,000
seasonal workers for peak season, nearly double the 55,000 it
hired last year. A surge in online shopping and severe weather
last Christmas caught UPS off guard, resulting in delays that
angered customers.
Beyond the holiday season, FedEx expects the U.S. economy to
grow at a rate of 3.1 percent in 2015. The company said the
global economy should also grow at a rate of 3.1 percent next
year.
Constraints across America's supply chain system as the
economy grows have enabled shipping and transport companies to
raise prices for customers. That pricing power is expected to
continue for the foreseeable future.
Late Tuesday FedEx announced an across-the-board 4.9 percent
rate increase effective early January 2015.
FedEx reported a better-than-expected 24 percent jump in
quarterly profit Wednesday as it benefited from higher shipment
volumes.
The company's net income rose to $606 million, or $2.l0 per
share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from $489 million, or
$1.53 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 6 percent to $11.7 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.96 per share on revenue
of $11.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Coupled with solid general rate increases announced last
night...FedEx appears well positioned in the competitive
landscape to outperform through the peak season," Citigroup
analyst Christian Wetherbee wrote in a note for clients.
FedEx Ground average daily volume grew 6 percent in the
quarter, primarily driven by growth in e-commerce, the company
said.
The company also reaffirmed its 2015 earnings forecast of
$8.50-$9.00 per share. Analysts are expecting earnings of $8.84
per share.
In early trading FedEx's shares were up 3.4 percent at
$159.96. Shares of larger rival UPS were up 0.9 percent.
(Additional reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore,; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Chizu Nomiyama)