March 21 Package delivery company FedEx Corp reported an 18.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the TNT Express acquisition and strength in its ground business, its second biggest unit.

The company's net income rose to $562 million, or $2.07 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, from $507 million, or $1.84 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding acquisition integration costs, FedEx earned $2.35 per share. The year-earlier profit included expenses related to acquisition and certain legal matters.

Total revenue rose to $15.00 billion from $12.65 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)