BOSTON, Sept 18 FedEx Corp : * CEO says company has "significant efforts underway" to cut costs at

airfreight unit * Exec says "we continue to see modest growth in the global economy" * CEO says "exports around the world have contracted" * Exec says "a lot more traffic is moving on the ocean now," rather than by air * CEO says "we intend to take a significant amount of cost out of the express

system" * CEO says company does not plan layoffs