BRIEF-Fieldex Exploration signs letter of intent in order to effect reverse take-over with Idenergie
* Fieldex Exploration signs letter of intent for reverse take-over with Idénergie Inc and "spin-out" of resource assets in new company
BOSTON, Sept 18 FedEx Corp : * CEO says company has "significant efforts underway" to cut costs at
airfreight unit * Exec says "we continue to see modest growth in the global economy" * CEO says "exports around the world have contracted" * Exec says "a lot more traffic is moving on the ocean now," rather than by air * CEO says "we intend to take a significant amount of cost out of the express
system" * CEO says company does not plan layoffs
* Fieldex Exploration signs letter of intent for reverse take-over with Idénergie Inc and "spin-out" of resource assets in new company
BENGALURU, June 7 Gold held steady near its highest in seven months on Wednesday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar ahead of key political and economic events that are expected to stoke bullion's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,293.03 per ounce at 0100 GMT. On Tuesday, it rose 1.1 percent and hit its highest level since November last year at $1,295.97 an ounce. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery d