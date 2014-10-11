Oct 10 Workers at a New Jersey facility of
package delivery company FedEx Corp unit FedEx Freight
voted against union membership on Friday, the latest in a series
of setbacks for the Teamsters union's efforts to unionize the
company's workforce.
In a statement, FedEx Freight welcomed the result of the
vote by drivers at the Cinnaminson facility in New Jersey not to
seek union representation.
"FedEx Freight respects each employee's right to make his or
her own decision, but we prefer to work directly with employees
without involving a union," the company said.
Representatives of the Teamsters union could not be reached
for comment. The Teamster have been trying unsuccessfully to
unionize FedEx workers, claiming company intimidation ahead of
votes.
The only members of FedEx's workforce with union
representation in the United States are its pilots.
The lack of union representation among FedEx drivers is seen
by analysts as a competitive advantage over its main rival
United Parcel Service Inc, the world's largest package
delivery company.
(Reporting by Nick Carey in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)