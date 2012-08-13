UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 6
June 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.05 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 13 Package-delivery company FedEx Corp said it will offer voluntary buyout incentives to certain U.S.-based employees to reduce costs.
The company said it expects the vast majority of those eligible for these incentives to be staff employees at FedEx Express and FedEx Services.
Shares of the company closed at $87.80 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
OSLO, June 6 Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro and its Qatalum joint venture face a difficult process in their bid to restart aluminium exports from Qatar, a Hydro spokesman said on Tuesday.