BRIEF-FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd Century's Brand B cigarettes
* FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd century's Brand B low tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarettes
Nov 20 Feelgood Svenska publ AB
* Extends contract with Försäkringskassan (The Swedish Social Insurance Agency) to be valid from Jan. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd century's Brand B low tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarettes
* Corium International Inc - on April 25, co and Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Company entered into commercial supply agreement effective May 1, 2017