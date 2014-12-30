BRIEF-Medivir starts new combination study on simeprevir
* Update on the development of simeprevir as part of the triple combination with al-335 and odalasvir (jnj-4178)
Dec 30 Feelgood Svenska publ AB :
* Has decided not to proceed with acquistion of Företagshälsan i Gävle AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Update on the development of simeprevir as part of the triple combination with al-335 and odalasvir (jnj-4178)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 27th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 3,772 won/share from 4,123 won/share, effective April 24