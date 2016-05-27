UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
(Corrects Thermo Fisher ticker symbol)
May 27 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said it would buy FEI Co for about $4.2 billion to gain access to its signature electron microscopy technology.
The $107.50 per share offer represents a premium of 13.7 percent to FEI's Thursday close of $94.58.
FEI designs, manufactures and supports high-performance electron microscopes that provide images and information at micro, nano and picometer scales which are used by life sciences companies to make discoveries. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results