Nov 18 Feike AG :
* Says increase in revenues by 15.4 pct to 86.4 million
euros in first nine months of 2014 (9 months 2013: 74.9 million
euros)
* Says rise in EBIT to 22.8 million euros in first nine
months of 2014 (9 months 2013: 19.7 million euros)
* Says 9-month profit was increased to 16.3 million euros,
exceeding last years result for corresponding period in 2013 by
23.8 pct (9 months 2013: 13.2 million euros)
* Says is confident that positive business development in
first half-year will be extended to full financial year 2014
* Says looks optimistically into future due to relaxation of
one-child policy and a rising average disposable income
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: