Domino's Pizza quarterly profit jumps 37.4 pct
April 27 Domino's Pizza Inc's reported a 37.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand in the United States and more revenue from franchisees.
July 31 Shanghai Feilo Co Ltd
* Says adjusts share private placement plan after dividend, to issue 396 million shares at 7.22 yuan (1.1701 US dollar) per share
CAIRO, April 27 Egypt's Trade Ministry on Thursday imposed a tariff on the exports of fresh and frozen fish of 12,000 Egyptian pounds per tonne for four months.