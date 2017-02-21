Feb 21 Lodging real estate investment trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc offered to buy FelCor
Lodging Trust Inc in a deal worth about $1.27 billion.
Ashford Hospitality, which owns about 4.5 percent of
FelCor's outstanding common shares, also said it nominated a
slate of seven independent directors to FelCor's board.
Ashford Hospitality's offer of $9.27 per share represents a
premium of 28.2 percent to FelCor's Friday close.
Reuters calculation of the offer price of $1.27 billion is
based on FelCor's 137.5 million shares outstanding as of Sept.
30.
Ashford Hospitality, which invests in upper upscale and
full-service hotels, said the combined company would be the
second-largest pure-play publicly traded lodging real estate
investment trust by room count and the third-largest by
enterprise value.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)