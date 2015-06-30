* Felda to buy 37 pct Eagle High stake from Rajawali for
$680 mln
* Felda to rely mostly on debt to finance cash portion of
deal
* Felda has been criticised for paying too much
By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 Malaysia's Felda Global
Ventures Holdings Bhd defended its planned $680
million purchase of a 37 percent stake in Indonesia's PT Eagle
High Plantations, saying it was not overpaying and
would not be taking on too much debt.
Shares in Felda, the world's third-largest palm plantation
operator, have fallen 11 percent to trade near record lows since
it announced the plan this month, with analysts and opposition
lawmakers voicing concern that the proposed price was too high.
Felda had said it planned to pay for 30 percent of Eagle
High in cash but it was not clear how much of that would come
from its cash pile and how much would come from borrowings. The
other 7 percent will be paid in shares.
CEO Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah told Reuters in an interview
that the company would rely mostly on debt and would keep its
cash reserves of 2.9 billion ringgit ($767 million) intact so it
can keep paying dividends to shareholders.
"The cost of debt is cheap at the moment. If you're doing
business you make sure you take it at the cheapest rate," he
said.
The deal will raise Felda's debt-to-equity ratio from 0.72
times to 1.1 times if it relies solely on borrowings, but Emir
said the level is reasonable for a growing company and would
still be lower than its rivals.
Emir also took issue with analysts' assertions that the
company was overpaying, saying that Felda was only paying the
market value to acquire a large and fertile landbank of the type
that it had been seeking without much success since its IPO
three years ago.
"We cannot increase our landbank in Malaysia anymore. The
geopolitics in Africa is very hard to manage," Emir said, adding
that Felda had lost its bid for Papua New Guinea-based New
Britain Palm Oil Ltd last October to domestic rival Sime Darby
.
"We went looking again, it's not easy to find landbank that
has 450,000 hectares for us," he said.
The deal to buy the stake from Indonesia's Rajawali Group
has also been criticised in the media as politically motivated,
with newspapers saying Felda was overly generous towards
Rajawali CEO Peter Sondakh, who is perceived to be a close
friend of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.
Emir said Felda had not been aware of Rajawali's political
connections and that it had not been influenced by them. "This
is a purely commercial deal. We don't want other factors to
affect our decisions."
Rajawali did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. It has said previously that it was approached by Felda
and that of several suitors, it saw Felda as the company with
which it had the most potential synergies.
