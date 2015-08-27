WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 27 Viterra Inc
, the agriculture segment of Glencore PLC,
said on Thursday that it agreed to buy Eastern Canada's largest
oilseed processing plant from Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures
Holdings Bhd.
Felda, the world's third-largest palm plantation operator,
said it would sell the TRT-ETGO plant at Bécanour, Quebec to
Viterra for C$190 million ($143.43 million).
The sale, expected to close this year, is part of Felda's
plan to boost revenues and cut costs and become one of the
world's biggest agribusiness companies, it said in a statement.
The plant can crush 1.05 million tonnes of canola and
soybeans annually, producing vegetable oil for food and
industrial markets and meal for livestock feed.
Viterra already operates a canola crushing plant in Western
Canada, at Ste. Agathe, Manitoba.
($1 = 1.3247 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)