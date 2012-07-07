GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rebounds but jitters keep Treasury yields, dollar down
Sterling mostly flat before UK election
KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 Malaysian plantation operater Felda Global Ventures boosted its proceeds from its initial public offering to $3.3 billion after exercising an overallotment option due to pent-up demand from investors, the firm said late on Friday.
Felda Global exercised an overallotment option with the sale of an additional 109.4 million shares to institutional investors, boosting the IPO proceeds from an initial $3.1 billion raised last week.
NEW YORK, June 6 A group representing U.S. sugar producers said it is concerned that the U.S. and Mexican sugar pact agreed on Tuesday contains a loophole that will take power away from the U.S. government and could be exploited.