KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 Malaysia's Felda Global
Ventures Holdings, the world's third-largest palm oil
company by acreage, said on Tuesday it was still negotiating a
strategic partnership with Louis Dreyfus before making a $3.1
billion initial public offering next week.
The president of the company dismissed a report in a local
financial daily that Louis Dreyfus Commodities Asia was
reconsidering making an investment in Felda Global.
"Talks on strategic venture partnership between Felda Global
and Louis Dreyfus are ongoing," Sabri Ahmad said in a statement
on Tuesday.
A source closed to the talks said, however, that Felda
Global was still studying the terms of its proposed partnership
with the one of the world's largest commodities trading groups.
"We still need to study whether the terms listed in the
partnership are fair to us," the source told Reuters. "Whether
they are taking up their strategic stake doesn't matter as the
book is already 40 times oversubscribed."
Felda Global and Louis Dreyfus signed a memorandum of
understanding in May for a partnership, which is designed to
help Felda Global enhance refining and logistics.
The strategic partnership would give Louis Dreyfus a 2.5
percent stake in what promises to be the world's second-largest
initial public share offering (IPO) this year after Facebook
.
The IPO has attracted investors ranging from Hong Kong's
Value Partners to Qatar Holding LLC, which would be
the first time a Middle Eastern sovereign fund has acted as a
cornerstone in a Malaysian IPO.
Malaysia's IPO market has outshone those of most other Asian
countries this year as a large domestic pension fund system and
the dominant role of local investors have shielded it from
global volatility.
Felda Global priced its IPO last week near the top of an
indicative range as strong demand from domestic investors helped
counter a recent global trend of listings that failed to attract
enough demand.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Jane Baird)