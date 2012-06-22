HONG KONG, June 22 Commodities trading company
Louis Dreyfus is taking a 0.5 percent stake in Felda Global
Ventures Holdings as part of the Malaysian company's
$3.1 billion IPO, as investors jostled for a piece of the
sought-after offering, sources with direct knowledge of the
plans said on Friday.
Louis Dreyfus had previously considered buying up to 2.5
percent in Felda, the world's third-largest palm oil company by
acreage. The sources were not authorized to speak publicly on
the matter.
"Everyone was calling around for more shares, so where do
you get it from? The company was more interested in having a
partner than getting an investor (in the case of Louis
Dreyfus)," said one of the sources. "2.5 percent or 0.5 percent
doesn't make that much of a difference."
