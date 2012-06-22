* Louis Dreyfus buying 0.5 pct of Felda IPO, less than
anticipated
* Felda says Louis Dreyfus reduced share because of high IPO
demand
By Daniel Stanton and Elzio Barreto
June 22 Commodities trader Louis Dreyfus is
buying a smaller-than-anticipated slice of Malaysian palm oil
firm Felda Global Ventures Holding's $3.1 billion IPO
but sealed a deal to market the company's palm oil.
Louis Dreyfus will take up a 0.5 percent stake in what will
be the world's second-largest IPO this year after Facebook
, sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters,
after a week of speculation that the commodity trader was
reconsidering an investment.
The Rotterdam-headquartered company had previously
considered buying up to 2.5 percent in Felda, the world's
third-largest palm oil company by acreage, as part of cementing
two strategic partnerships between the firms in refining and
logistics.
"In acknowledgment of the strong result of the bookbuilding
and demand for the FGVH offering, Louis Dreyfus Commodities Asia
may reduce its participation in the enlarged issued and paid-up
share capital," Felda said in a statement.
While a reduction in the stake should not impact the IPO,
Louis Dreyfus's move does not display the kind of confidence in
the company that Felda would want portrayed prior to its
high-profile listing.
The moves represent a small victory for Morgan Stanley
, which was the main adviser to Felda on the strategic
partnership talks with Louis Dreyfus, sources had told Reuters
earlier.
The sources who confirmed the stake deal were not authorized
to speak publicly on the matter. Louis Dreyfus could not be
immediately reached for comment.
The firm has been aggressive in expanding its business in
palm oil. In 2009, it signed a joint venture deal with
Singapore-listed Kencana Agri to build and operate a
palm oil trading port in Indonesia's Kalimantan province in
Borneo Island.
It also recently set up a joint venture with a local company
to acquire a greenfield palm oil concession in Indonesia.
CIMB Investment Bank, Maybank Investment Bank
and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators for
the Felda listing, with JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank
also acting as joint bookrunners.