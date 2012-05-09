KUALA LUMPUR May 9 Agribusiness giant Louis
Dreyfus was asked to be a cornerstone investor in Malaysian palm
oil firm Felda Global Ventures Holding (FGVH), which is
preparing to sell shares in the world's second-largest IPO this
year after Facebook, three sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
Paris-based Louis Dreyfus, which built up a name in grains
trading, has been expanding into palm oil in the last few years
to tap rising demand for the commodity used in food and fuel.
Officials at FGVH, the commercial arm of Malaysia's Federal
Land Development Authority (FELDA), invited Louis Dreyfus to
take a 4.9 percent stake in the firm ahead of the company's $3
billion IPO in June, the sources said on Wednesday, declining to
be identified because the information was confidential.
Based on the 4.65 ringgit-per-share offering announced by
the government, the 4.9 percent stake could be worth at least
800 million ringgit ($261.69 million), according to Reuters
calculations.
FGVH may announce the outcome of its discussions with Louis
Dreyfus on the stake as early as Monday, one of the sources
said.
Louis Dreyfus and FGVH officials were not immediately
available for comment.
Privately-held Louis Dreyfus has separately agreed to be a
strategic partner in the refining and logistics side of FGVH's
palm oil business, according to the sources.
In 2009, Louis Dreyfus signed a joint venture deal with
Singapore-listed Kencana Agri to build and operate a
palm oil trading port in Indonesia's Kalimantan province in
Borneo Island.
Louis Dreyfus recently set up a joint venture with a local
company to acquire a greenfield palm oil concession in
Indonesia.
The company is one of the world's four dominant agribusiness
companies along with Archer Daniel Midland Co, Bunge
and Cargill.