By Niluksi Koswanage
| KUALA LUMPUR, April 19
KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 A Malaysian farmers'
investment cooperative (KPF) voted in favour of a controversial
$2 billion listing of a state-linked palm oil firm, a government
minister said on Thursday, in the face of objections from the
opposition.
Minister in charge of the Federal Land Development Authority
(FELDA) Ahmad Mazlan said that 88 percent of 1,250
representatives from the KPF had voted for the IPO at an
extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in the Malaysian capital.
The FELDA Global Ventures (FGVH) listing, expected to be
launched in June, will provide Malaysia's $27 billion palm oil
sector with more financial firepower and free up capital for the
for the government.
The plan had earlier triggered resistance from some of
113,000 farmers who together own a company called Felda Holdings
that the government wants to inject into the IPO. They feared a
loss of control in a profitable asset they had invested in for
generations.
"It went well," Ahmad told Reuters in a mobile phone text
message after the EGM.
"The majority of the representatives agreed for KPF to sell
their shareholding in Felda Holdings, for KPF to hold a 37
percent stake in FGVH after the listing and also given a mandate
for the FGVH board to restructure the company."
FELDA, via FGVH, owns the rest of Felda Holdings that
reported 2010 pre-tax profits of $252 million from processing
palm fruits from the farmers and running the land authority's
estates.
The government agency was started up in the 1950s to help
majority Malays fight rural poverty. The farms expanded to
880,000 hectares, making it the world's biggest plantation
scheme, with FELDA owning about 40 percent of the land bank.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)