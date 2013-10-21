BRIEF-Ekornes announces dividend of NOK 19 per share payable 7 Sept 2017
* Eko-Eko key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by ekornes asa dividend with later payment-ob eks.dato
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 21 A co-operative of smallholders plan to buy a 10 percent stake in Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV), the world's third-largest palm plantation operator, according to a report by The Edge Malaysia over the weekend.
The Felda Investment Cooperative will use proceeds from the 2.2 billion ringgit ($696.97 million) sale of its 51 percent stake in Felda Holdings Bhd, which runs the downstream and midstream business of FGV.
"Instead of holding such a large block in a midstream company like Felda Holdings, we might as well have an interest in the whole stream-lined structure, which is FGV itself," The Edge Malaysia quoted Faizoull Ahmad, director-general of the Federal Land Development Authority.
The Federal Land Development Authority is the parent firm of Felda Global. ($1 = 3.1565 ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
* Eko-Eko key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by ekornes asa dividend with later payment-ob eks.dato
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
NEW YORK, April 4 Several more companies, including BMW and Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.