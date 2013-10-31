KUALA LUMPUR Oct 31 Felda Global Ventures
Holdings Bhd (FGV) has entered into an agreement with
a spin-out company of the University of Cambridge to produce
carbon-based nanomaterials with potential use in electronic
devices.
Felda Global Ventures Downstream Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned
unit the world's third-largest palm plantation operator, and
Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd will develop high grade carbon
nanotubes and graphene using palm oil by-products.
Cambridge Nanosystems develops technology to make carbon
nanotubes (CNTs) -- sheets of carbon rolled into cylinders. CNTs
could potentially replace silicon transistors in electronic
devices such as smartphones and laptops, making them lighter and
more efficient.
The company also sees potential demand for nanomaterials
from the automotive, aerospace and consumer product industries.
FGV will provide the raw material for the production of
nanomaterials, while Cambridge Nanosystems will contribute
proprietary technology, Felda Global said on Thursday.
FGV has proposed to acquire 70 percent of Cambridge
Nanosystems for the purpose of the collaboration, although the
company did not specify a value for the deal. The two signed a
non-binding agreement lasting six months from Oct. 31.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Anand Basu)