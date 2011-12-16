KUALA LUMPUR Dec 16 Malaysian plantation
company Felda Global Ventures Holdings Sdn Bhd will be listed by
early second quarter of 2012, Business Times reported on Friday
citing its president Sabri Ahmad.
"We are on track," Sabri was quoted as saying. "We have the
bankers looking into it already. Hopefully, we can list it in
April next year."
He said Felda has appointed CIMB, Malayan Banking
Bhd, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Deutsche
Bank to arrange the listing, confirming an earlier
report by Reuters.
Sources with knowledge of the deal had also told Reuters the
share sale would raise as much as $2 billion, making it the
third-largest IPO in the country's history.
Felda Global, the business arm of the nation's federal land
authority (FELDA), is an agri-business company focused on palm
oil, rubber and sugar cane processing and cultivation.
This week, sources told Reuters that FELDA was discussing a
strategic alliance with five global trading houses, including
Archer Daniels Midlands Co, Bunge Ltd and Cargill
Ltd to shore up investor interest ahead of the
IPO.
The land authority has recently embarked on an exercise to
monetise its assets, and listed its sugar unit MSM Malaysia
Holdings Bhd in June.