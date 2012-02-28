KUALA LUMPUR Feb 28 Felda Global Ventures Holdings' planned initial public offering is on track for mid-2012, the chairman of the Malaysian plantation firm's parent, Felda Group, said.

Isa Samad said on Tuesday the listing will benefit nearly 113,000 small farmers whose investment cooperative (KPF) owns 51 percent of Felda Holdings -- the more profitable commercial subsidiary under FGVH that will be injected into the IPO.

A group of farmers filed a court injunction two weeks ago to prevent KPF handing its stake in Felda Holdings to FGVH on concerns they would lose control of an asset that derives earnings from processing palm oil and managing estates.

That prompted the government, which owns FGVH and wants to monetise its assets, to say last week it will set up a special purpose vehicle to provide for the farmers' interest in Felda Holdings.

"As the proceeds from the proposed listing and potential profits from the listed-business will not be channelled through KPF, the SPV will assume this role and ensure that the Felda settlers benefit directly from the proposed listing and participate fully in all future profits," Isa said in a statement to Reuters.

"Soon we will be going down to the ground to explain the situation to settlers directly," he said.

Reuters reported last week the $2 billion listing of FGVH could be delayed as farmers' opposition to the deal risked undermining the ruling coalition in national polls expected this year. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)