KUALA LUMPUR Jan 2 Malaysian palm oil-to-sugar producer Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd has appointed Mohammed Emir Mavani Abdullah to replace Sabri Ahmad as chief executive once his contract ends in July 15.

A former adviser to the United Arab Emirates' finance minister, Mohammed Emir now holds directorships in government linked Malaysia Nuclear Power Corporation and the Malaysian Petroleum Resource Corporation.

"The appointment is part of succession planning and to ensure smooth phasing in of the new leadership after the expiry of contract of the current Group President/CEO," Felda Global told the stock exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)