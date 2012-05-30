May 30 Malaysian plantation operator Felda
Global Ventures Holdings is expected to begin the book-building
process for its $3 billion initial public offering on Thursday,
Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.
The price range for the world's No.3 palm plantation
operator IPO will be between 4.00 ringgit ($1.26) and 4.65
ringgit ($1.46) per share, Wednesday's report said.
Reuters reported last week that the book-building process of
the company's listing will begin on May 31 and end on June 15,
citing a source with direct knowledge of the deal.
The IPO consists of 2.19 billion shares, including a public
issue of 980 million shares and an offer for sale of 1.21
billion shares, according to Felda Global's draft prospectus
filed on April 27.
CIMB and Maybank, as well as Morgan
Stanley, are the joint global coordinators for Felda
Global's listing, while JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank
are joint book runners.