By Sneha Banerjee
Dec 7 Oil producer Devon Energy Corp
said it would buy some assets from Felix Energy LLC for $2.5
billion and raise $2 billion-$3 billion from asset sales, as the
company reshapes its portfolio amid a slump in oil prices.
A more than 60 percent drop in global crude prices since
June last year has prompted oil and gas companies to take a
closer look at their assets. Producers are taking advantage of
cheap prices to buy assets, while discarding unprofitable
holdings.
Shares of Devon, whose pipeline unit EnLink Midstream is
paying $1.55 billion for peer Tall Oak Midstream, fell nearly 10
percent in morning trading on Monday, tracking a steep fall in
oil prices.
The broader Dow Jones Oil & Gas index was down
about 4.7 percent, after oil prices plunged to near-seven year
lows on OPEC's decision to keep its output unchanged.
Analyst Subash Chandra of Guggenheim Securities LLC said
Devon's shares were also down because of the time gap in cash
flows between the acquisition and the asset sales.
Devon said on Monday it had earmarked 50,000-80,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of production from non-core
assets for sale through 2016.
The company is also looking to sell its 50 percent stake in
Canada's Access Pipeline system, which carries heavy oil across
northeastern region of Alberta.
MEG Energy Corp, Devon's equal partner in the
pipeline, said in October it was looking to sell a part, or all,
of its stake in the system.
Oklahoma-based Devon, which took a $6 billion impairment
charge in its last-reported quarter, has also cut 15 percent of
its Canadian workforce and its budget for 2016.
Devon said the deal with EnCap Investments' Felix Energy was
for 80,000 net acres and rights to as many as 10 prospective
zones in the Anadarko Basin, which spans Oklahoma and Texas.
The company is also buying 253,000 net acres in the Powder
River Basin. The oil-heavy assets are located south of Devon's
holdings in Wyoming and produce about 7,000 boepd.
Tall Oak Midstream, like Felix, has operations in Oklahoma.
Reuters reported talks between Devon and Felix last
week.
Devon said it would fund the deal with $1.35 billion of
equity and $1.15 billion of cash and debt.
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC was Devon's financial adviser, while
Tudor Pickering Holt & Co advised Felix.
