(Adds background on recent Femsa deals)
MEXICO CITY Dec 1 Mexico's Femsa
said on Monday it agreed to buy Farmacias Farmacon, a drugstore
operator based in the country's western state of Sinaloa, for an
undisclosed sum.
Femsa, which operates the Oxxo chain of convenience stores
and also has a joint venture with The Coca-Cola Co to
bottle Coke through Coca-Cola Femsa, has been
expanding into pharmacies and fast food over the last few years.
The company said in a brief statement that the acquisition
of Farmacias Farmacon was "an important step as Femsa Comercio
advances in its strategy to establish a relevant position in
this attractive small-box retail segment."
Farmacias Farmacon operates more than 200 stores in the
western Mexican states of Sinaloa, Sonora, Baja California and
Baja California Sur, Femsa said.
Last year Femsa bought 80 percent of fast-food chain Dona
Tota and it acquired its first stake in a drugstore chain in
2012.
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Elinor Comlay; Editing by
Tom Brown)