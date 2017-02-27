BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it expected consolidated capital expenditures of $1.3 billion in 2017.
Executives said on an analyst call that some $770 million of that would be in subsidiary Coca-Cola Femsa.
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: