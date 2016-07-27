MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexican bottling and retail company Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) on Wednesday posted a 16.2 percent rise in second-quarter net profit compared to the year-earlier period.

Femsa reported that net profit was 6.156 billion pesos ($337 million) in the April to June period.

($1 = 18.2575 pesos at the end of June.) (Reporting by Christine Murray)