BRIEF-Kaman Corp announces pricing of offering of $175 mln convertible senior notes due 2024
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024
MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexican retailer and bottling company Femsa on Thursday said its second-quarter profit rose 28.3 percent.
The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa and operates the Oxxo chain of convenience stores, reported a profit of 3.872 billion pesos ($247 million), compared to 3.018 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter. ($1 = 15.695 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05092017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: S. Chand and Company lists on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu at a sports event in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturer