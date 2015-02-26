MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexican bottling and retail company Femsa on Thursday reported a 45 percent increase in its fourth-quarter profit.

The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa and operates the Oxxo chain of convenience stores, reported a quarterly profit of 7.254 billion pesos ($492 million), compared to a profit of 4.988 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end December)

(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)