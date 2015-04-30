MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexican retailer and bottling company Femsa on Thursday said its first-quarter profit rose 26 percent.

The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa and operates the Oxxo chain of convenience stores, reported a profit of 3.13 billion pesos ($205 million), compared to a profit of 2.49 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

($1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Christine Murray)