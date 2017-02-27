BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) on Monday reported a 23 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period a year earlier.
Net profit at the company rose to 6.673 billion pesos ($323 milion).
Net profit at the company rose to 6.673 billion pesos ($323 milion).

($1 = 20.64 pesos)
Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders