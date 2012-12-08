MOSCOW Dec 8 Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov, Russia's richest man, was re-elected president of the world's fencing federation (FIE) for another four-year term on Saturday.

The Uzbek-born tycoon, who is worth an estimated $18 billion, was the only candidate at the FIE congress, held in Moscow.

Usmanov, 59, was first elected to lead the sport's governing body in December 2008, when he beat a long-serving FIE chief, Frenchman Rene Roch in Paris.

Usmanov, who has made his fortune in metals, mining and technology, is listed as the 28th richest person in the world, according to Forbes business magazine. He has a stake of just under 30 percent in the London football club. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by John Mehaffey)