July 19 Fender Musical Instruments Corp, whose
guitars have been used by music legends including Jimi Hendrix
and Eric Clapton, said it withdrew its initial public offering,
a day before the guitar-maker was expected to make its market
debut.
"Current market conditions and concerns about economic
conditions in Europe do not support completing an initial public
offering at what we believe to be an appropriate valuation at
this time," Larry Thomas, Fender's chief executive, said in a
statement.
Fender had filed for an offering of up to $200 million in
March.
The company had expected to sell 10.7 million shares at
between $13 and $15 each.
J.P. Morgan, William Blair, Baird, Stifel Nicolaus Weisel and
Wells Fargo Securities were underwriters to the offering.
Shares were expected to begin trading on Friday on the
Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FNDR".
Online travel service company Kayak Software Corp, ahead of
its trading debut on Friday, priced its IPO above the expected
price range earlier on Thursday.