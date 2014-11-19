Nov 19 Fenghua Soletech AG

* Says during first nine months of 2014 revenue increased by 14.2 pct to 70,638 thousand euros (9 months 2013: 61,862 thousand euros)

* Says EBIT grew by 15.6 pct to 19,853 thousand euros in first nine months of 2014 (9 months 2013: 17,169 thousand euros)

* Says net profit recorded an increase of 15.8 pct to 14,945 thousand euros after first three quarters of 2014 (9 months 2013: 12,910 thousand euros)

* Says expects for full year results 2014, to generate revenues in a range of 95 to 100 million euros. EBIT margin is expected to come in between 28-29 pct