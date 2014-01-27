BRIEF-Puma expects FY 2017 EBIT of 185-200 mln euros
* Puma se - raised our outlook for full year to low double digit growth in revenue
Jan 27 Hefei Fengle Seed Co Ltd
* Says authorities order its pesticides unit to halt production to help curb air pollution
* Says unit's production halt to have an impact on financial performance in 2014
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cad46v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Puma se - raised our outlook for full year to low double digit growth in revenue
* Continued growth in UK, with like-for-like sales up 1.4% despite tougher market conditions experienced across period