* Sees H1 operating profit rising after strong second
quarter
* Demand from mineral extraction, energy sectors boost
trading
* Sees continued positive trading into the second half
LONDON, March 8 British industrial
conveyor belt maker Fenner said it expected first-half
profit to be significantly ahead of last year, and that it was
confident of further growth.
The company, whose belts are mainly used in the mining
industry, said on Thursday trading in the second quarter of its
financial year continued to be strong on the back of growing
demand from the mineral extraction and energy sectors.
"As the group enters the second half of its financial year,
healthy order book levels support our expectation of continued
positive trading," the company added.
On Wednesday, manufacturing buyout group Melrose
also posted strong results and said strong energy and mining
markets meant it was set for further growth.
Fenner reports first-half results in April.
Shares in the company closed at 459.7 pence on Wednesday,
valuing the firm at just under 900 million pounds ($1.41
billion).