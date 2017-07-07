UK's Fenner sees FY profit ahead of its expectations

July 7 (Reuters) - British engineering company Fenner Plc said operating profit for the full-year 2017 would be comfortably ahead of its previous expectations, boosted by its medical business.

Shares in the company rose as much as 9.2 pct, before paring gains to trade up 7.8 percent at 0708 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, which makes polymer products and conveyor belts for industrial users including miners, said its advanced engineered products (AEP) unit continued to strengthen and said its medical unit benefited from new customer projects. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)