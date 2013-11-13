Nov 13 British polymer maker Fenner Plc
reported a 23 percent fall in full-year pretax profit, but said
it was seeing an improvement in sentiment among mining customers
in Australia and the United States.
The industrial conveyor belt maker said it expected its key
Engineered Conveyor Solutions (ECS) unit to benefit from the
mining industry's cautious return to more normal maintenance and
replacement practices.
Shares in the company were up 7.4 percent at 437.3 pence at
0823 GMT, making the stock the top gainer on the London Stock
Exchange.
"By year end, ECS' trading conditions in the United States
had shown some signs of recovery... In Australia, conditions are
stabilising as FX is helping demand and offsetting the
translational impact, and customers are now looking to maximise
efficiency," Liberum Capital analyst Ben Bourne said in a note.
Bourne raised his price target on the stock to 515 pence
from 410 pence.
Fenner said revenue fell 7 percent to 549.8 million pounds
($875.7 million) in the year ended Aug. 31. Pretax profit fell
to 67.9 million pounds from 88.6 million pounds a year earlier.
The company said weak trade and soft manufacturing activity
in China during 2013 created an uncertainty over commodity
demand. However, acquisitions by the company mitigated the
effect of slower business.
The company said demand in its ECS unit, which generates 70
percent of total revenue, was hit as there was a slowdown in
mining activity in its largest markets such as the United States
and Australia.
Fenner raised its final dividend to 7.5 pence per share from
7 pence a year earlier.