HELSINKI, April 5 Nuclear consortium Fennovoima
said it would choose Russia's Rosatom or Japan's Toshiba
to supply a reactor for its planned nuclear power plant
in northern Finland, dropping France's Areva.
Last year's exit from the consortium of German utility E.ON
raised doubts over plans to build a large reactor in
Pyhajoki, originally estimated to cost around 4-6 billion euros
($5.1-$7.7 billion). E.ON's departure prompted
Fennovoima to consider the possibility of a smaller reactor.
The Finnish nuclear consortium will now decide between
state-owned Rosatom's medium-sized 1,200 megawatt reactor and
Toshiba's large 1,600 megawatt reactor.
"We will decide the supplier during this year," Fennovoima
board chairman Pekka Ottavainen said.
Ottavainen said Rosatom's medium-sized reactor turned out to
be the most interesting in the middle-size category, and
therefore other proposals, including Areva's, had been dropped.
He declined to specify the reason.
In February, Fennovoima dropped Areva's larger EPR reactor
from its bid.
In addition to E.ON, some small stakeholders of the
Fennovoima project have pulled out. Fennovoima's Chief Executive
Juha Nurmi said in November the consortium might ask a supplier
to invest in the project.
A spokesman for Rusatom Overseas, Rosatom's export branch,
said the company would not rule out participating in the
project's funding. Finnish utility Fortum's two
reactors in Loviisa are Soviet-built.
Rosatom has recently been stepping up its foreign
operations. It is due to begin constructing Turkey's first
nuclear plant in 2015 and it is also planning to participate in
a bid to build Poland's first reactor.
The Fennovoima consortium was founded to provide cheap
energy to a group of around 60 shareholders, including stainless
steel maker Outokumpu, retailer Kesko and
metals firm Boliden. Production is due to start in the
2020s.
