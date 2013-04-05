* Fennovoima to pick supplier this year

* Russia's Rosatom stepping up its foreign projects (Adds Fennovoima, Rosatom comments)

HELSINKI, April 5 Nuclear consortium Fennovoima said it would choose Russia's Rosatom or Japan's Toshiba to supply a reactor for its planned nuclear power plant in northern Finland, dropping France's Areva.

Last year's exit from the consortium of German utility E.ON raised doubts over plans to build a large reactor in Pyhajoki, originally estimated to cost around 4-6 billion euros ($5.1-$7.7 billion). E.ON's departure prompted Fennovoima to consider the possibility of a smaller reactor.

The Finnish nuclear consortium will now decide between state-owned Rosatom's medium-sized 1,200 megawatt reactor and Toshiba's large 1,600 megawatt reactor.

"We will decide the supplier during this year," Fennovoima board chairman Pekka Ottavainen said.

Ottavainen said Rosatom's medium-sized reactor turned out to be the most interesting in the middle-size category, and therefore other proposals, including Areva's, had been dropped. He declined to specify the reason.

In February, Fennovoima dropped Areva's larger EPR reactor from its bid.

In addition to E.ON, some small stakeholders of the Fennovoima project have pulled out. Fennovoima's Chief Executive Juha Nurmi said in November the consortium might ask a supplier to invest in the project.

A spokesman for Rusatom Overseas, Rosatom's export branch, said the company would not rule out participating in the project's funding. Finnish utility Fortum's two reactors in Loviisa are Soviet-built.

Rosatom has recently been stepping up its foreign operations. It is due to begin constructing Turkey's first nuclear plant in 2015 and it is also planning to participate in a bid to build Poland's first reactor.

The Fennovoima consortium was founded to provide cheap energy to a group of around 60 shareholders, including stainless steel maker Outokumpu, retailer Kesko and metals firm Boliden. Production is due to start in the 2020s. ($1 = 0.7780 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Svetlana Burmistrova; Editing by Rosalind Russell)