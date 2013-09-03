HELSINKI, Sept 3 Russian state nuclear company
Rosatom said it will submit a proposal to Finnish Fennovoima's
owners on building a nuclear reactor that would begin production
in 2024, allaying fears over the project's viability after the
exit of key investor E.ON.
Fennovoima consortium said it aims by the end of this year
to sign deals on the reactor and Rosatom taking a 34 percent
stake in the project.
Fennovoima board chairman Pekka Ottavainen told a news
conference he expected shareholders, which include some 60
Finnish companies, to decide in October if they will continue
with the project.
Fennovoima is planning a new nuclear reactor in Pyhajoki,
northern Finland, to secure cheap energy for its owners
including stainless steel maker Outokumpu and
retailer Kesko.
