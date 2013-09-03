* Fennovoima, Rosatom aim to sign deals by year end
HELSINKI, Sept 3 Finnish nuclear consortium
Fennovoima said on Tuesday its owners would decide in October on
whether to go ahead with a reactor project for which Russia's
Rosatom said would submit a proposal and might take a stake.
Fennovoima is planning a 1,200-megawatt reactor in Pyhajoki,
estimated to cost 4-6 billion euros ($5-8 billion), to secure
cheap energy for its owners including stainless steel maker
Outokumpu and retailer Kesko.
Fennovoima board chairman Pekka Ottavainen told a news
conference he expected shareholders, some 60 Finnish companies,
to decide in October if they will continue with the project.
Rosatom said it was submitting a building proposal and that
it was also considering taking a 34 percent stake in the
project.
Fennovoima and Rosatom said they aimed to sign deals on the
reactor and stake by the end of the year. The reactor would
begin production in 2024.
Some of Fennovoima's stakeholders, including Outokumpu and
nickel miner Talvivaara, are struggling with poor
profitability that has put strain on their finances.
"Surely there are stakeholders who might say no, but also
others who could want to increase their stake. And there are
some potential new ones who have expressed their interest,"
Ottavainen said.
The project in northern Finland was left in doubt last year
following the departure of investor E.ON.
